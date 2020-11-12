BidaskClub Downgrades VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Strong Sell

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.86. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. On average, analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 125.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 510,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 284,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 529.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,560,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,082,000 after buying an additional 15,609,465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 135,367 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.