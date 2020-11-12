BidaskClub Upgrades Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) to “Strong-Buy”

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.36. Brookfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $69.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 397.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

