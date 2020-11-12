BidaskClub Upgrades Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Buy

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETSY. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.45.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $130.59 on Tuesday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $154.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.99 and a 200-day moving average of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 26,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,461,597.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,975 shares of company stock valued at $48,764,683. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Etsy by 31.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $4,413,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 700.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $3,769,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.