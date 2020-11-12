BidaskClub Upgrades F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Hold

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Colliers Secur. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $159.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $162.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.73.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $33,386.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 759 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $106,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,479 shares of company stock valued at $736,778. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in F5 Networks by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

