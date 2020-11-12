BidaskClub Upgrades Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to “Buy”

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.33.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $352.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $377.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Intuit by 47.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,693,000 after buying an additional 549,117 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Intuit by 116.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,572,000 after buying an additional 480,331 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 30.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,148,000 after buying an additional 412,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 11.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after buying an additional 239,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

