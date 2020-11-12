BidaskClub Upgrades NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Sell

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NTCT opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 1.01. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $155,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 53.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,295,000 after buying an additional 742,738 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 346.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 724,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 562,186 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 91.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after buying an additional 495,680 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,662,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,131,000 after buying an additional 412,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,020,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,767,000 after buying an additional 225,489 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

