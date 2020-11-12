BidaskClub Upgrades OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) to “Buy”

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OCFT. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OCFT opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.19 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $6,167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.