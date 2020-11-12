BidaskClub Upgrades OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) to “Hold”

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OGI. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on OrganiGram from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on OrganiGram from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

OGI opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in OrganiGram by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,221,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 382,763 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in OrganiGram by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OrganiGram by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

