BidaskClub Upgrades TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) to “Buy”

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TTGT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on TechTarget from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get TechTarget alerts:

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 65,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $2,556,398.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,521.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $595,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,110.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,137 shares of company stock worth $16,904,533. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after acquiring an additional 36,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TechTarget by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TechTarget by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,663 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 310,162.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 468,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.