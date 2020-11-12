BidaskClub Upgrades Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) to Strong-Buy

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TER. DA Davidson raised their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

NASDAQ TER opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

