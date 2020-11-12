BidaskClub Upgrades UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) to Hold

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.89 million, a P/E ratio of 254.63 and a beta of 1.95.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.