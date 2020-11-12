Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Aegis lowered their price target on Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.56 million, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of -0.73.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Coste bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica during the first quarter worth $352,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Biomerica during the second quarter worth $107,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Biomerica during the first quarter worth $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Biomerica by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

