BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading 7.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $113.40 and last traded at $112.76. 7,990,410 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 296% from the average session volume of 2,017,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.80.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNTX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 27th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BioNTech by 102.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion and a PE ratio of -96.86.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

