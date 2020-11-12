Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Trading 5.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $91.83 and last traded at $91.64. 1,127,780 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 859,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.77.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KCG assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Knight Equity assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

In related news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Black Knight by 21.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter worth $519,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 724.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after buying an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Black Knight by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Black Knight by 94.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after buying an additional 263,780 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

