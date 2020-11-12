Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $14.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $390.30 million, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 40.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 46.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Bird (BLBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.