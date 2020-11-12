BNP Paribas Upgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Neutral

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HSBC stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of -50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 79.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

