Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $1,709.00 at Piper Sandler

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($6.52) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $22.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $28.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $15.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $12.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $41.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $92.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $132.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $164.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BKNG. BidaskClub upgraded Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,838.52.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,000.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,728.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,690.85. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,128.02. The company has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $45.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Booking by 6.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Booking by 4.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 3.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

