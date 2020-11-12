Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 13th.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.73 million for the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$23.48.

About Boston Pizza Royalties

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

