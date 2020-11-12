BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BPMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded BP Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.70.

BPMP stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $182,000. 39.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.