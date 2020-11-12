Brantley J. Standridge Sells 1,500 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $48.82 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,230 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,009,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

