Brokerages Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). iQIYI reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion.

IQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. New Street Research downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, CLSA downgraded iQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

IQ opened at $26.13 on Monday. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iQIYI by 1.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 23.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iQIYI by 282.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 175.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in iQIYI by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 540,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

