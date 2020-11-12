Brokerages Expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. The Joint reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 47.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Joint by 399.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Joint during the second quarter worth $112,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Joint by 9.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Joint by 137.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $347.37 million, a PE ratio of 91.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. The Joint has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

