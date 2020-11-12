Brokerages Set Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) PT at $13.10

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BANC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $111,122.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

BANC stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $665.07 million, a PE ratio of -69.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

