Brokerages Set ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) Target Price at €5.45

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.45 ($6.41).

ZIL2 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) stock opened at €10.50 ($12.35) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11. ElringKlinger AG has a 52-week low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 52-week high of €9.84 ($11.58).

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

