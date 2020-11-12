Brokerages Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Target Price at $9.24

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 110.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 28.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

FSM opened at $7.18 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

