Brokerages Set Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target at $16.75

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

GMDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,885 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,732,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,124,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,097,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 883,198 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $5.76 on Monday. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $139.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.