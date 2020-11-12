Brokerages Set Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Price Target at $9.50

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

GEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 105.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,468 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 3,769.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,735,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,377 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 140.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 778,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 454,590 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,219,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 324,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $637.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.58.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.22). Genesis Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

