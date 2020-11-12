Brokerages Set Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) PT at $9.67

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDXG shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Interpace Biosciences stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.57. Interpace Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.13. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%. Analysts forecast that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXG. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Interpace Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

