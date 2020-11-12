Brokerages Set Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Target Price at $57.00

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,009,000 after buying an additional 34,066 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,285 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $60.91 on Monday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

