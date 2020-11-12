Brokerages Set Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target at $28.50

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

