Brokerages Set PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Target Price at $11.44

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

PAYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. PaySign has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $278.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.36.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PaySign by 559.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

