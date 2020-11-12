Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) PT at $1.09

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 19.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 258.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,346,800 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 2.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,778,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period. 28.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

