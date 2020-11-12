Brokers Issue Forecasts for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a report released on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.92. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.12.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,343,000 after acquiring an additional 73,557 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.