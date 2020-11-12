Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Gap Up to $18.82

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.82, but opened at $23.55. Cactus shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHD. Raymond James raised their target price on Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

