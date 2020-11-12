Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,041 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $29,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $127.50.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $5,469,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $196,356.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,295,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,493 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,960. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

