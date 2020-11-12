CAE (NYSE:CAE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut CAE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised CAE from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered CAE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.38.

CAE stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. CAE has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.48.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $397.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth about $272,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

