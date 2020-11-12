Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $215,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $53,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

