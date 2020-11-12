Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. National Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.47 and a beta of 0.89. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,727,000 after buying an additional 46,258 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 777,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,884,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 57.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.