Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $52,033,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,829,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,918,000 after buying an additional 171,480 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $41,038,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 314.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,273,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after buying an additional 1,724,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 8.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after buying an additional 106,870 shares during the last quarter.

ELY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.02. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

