Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLXT. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. National Securities cut shares of Calyxt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.63.

CLXT stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Calyxt has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. Research analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLXT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Calyxt by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Calyxt in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

