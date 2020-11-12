Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

CAMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Camtek from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $18.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $727.59 million, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. Camtek has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. On average, analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Camtek by 516.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Camtek by 7.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 16.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

