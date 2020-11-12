Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) PT Raised to C$11.00 at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE CF opened at C$7.85 on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.21 and a twelve month high of C$8.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $760.45 million and a PE ratio of 11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

