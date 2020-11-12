Canaccord Genuity Increases Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$25.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.83.

Shares of WEED opened at C$31.61 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$12.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.87. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

