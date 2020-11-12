Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$160.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTC.A. TD Securities lowered Canadian Tire from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$165.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$150.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$165.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$145.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$125.64. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$67.15 and a 1-year high of C$166.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

