Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at CIBC

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$28.83.

TSE:WEED opened at C$31.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 8.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.87. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$12.96 and a one year high of C$34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

