Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Raised to C$28.50

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.83.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at C$31.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion and a PE ratio of -8.95. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$12.96 and a 52 week high of C$34.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.