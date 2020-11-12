Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 4,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 66,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,452,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,747.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,181.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,560.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,490.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,816.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

