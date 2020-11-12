Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Capital One Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Saturday, November 7th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $11.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.60.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $136.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 59.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 54,502 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 45,678 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

