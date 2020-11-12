Cardenas Alberto De Sells 23,202 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $1,332,026.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cardenas Alberto De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of MasTec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $98,890.00.

MasTec stock opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.39. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $72.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on MasTec from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in MasTec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

