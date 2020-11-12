Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director John L. Jr. Klinck sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $108.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -64.48 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

